WASHINGTON — As many senior citizens work to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, neighbors are stepping up to make sure they receive their groceries and prescriptions.

Yvonne Von Fuller started the Facebook group "COVID-19 Neighbors Helping Neighbors" to connect with volunteers with senior citizens in need of supplies.

For the past week or so, she has been coordinating shopping trips to help out some of her elderly neighbors. Now, the group has gained more than 300 volunteers.

"I think there is a lot of need for folks out there who…they’re in a high-risk group, or maybe they just can’t leave," Fuller said. "I think there are a lot of us out there right now who are going stir crazy. We’re able-bodied… and it’s really our pleasure to go out and be able to assist other people."

Fuller has helped to coordinate multiple deliveries since she started the group, including buying groceries for a 65-year-old blind man, dropping off prescriptions for an 80-year-old woman and her son with COPD, and packing boxes of supplies for a local animal hospital.

"The more people that can stay home the better," Fuller said. "If we can just go out and do a little bit of running around and do it safely, keep our social distancing, you know it’s a good thing."

She said anyone who has a neighbor or family member who needs help, can post on the group's Facebook page or message them directly.



Fuller said the crisis is only beginning, so she and her volunteers are prepared to ramp up efforts as they receive more requests.

She said many of her friends are feeling cooped up, so they figured they should use their spare time to get out and help others who can't leave their homes.

"You know you can go out and create your own hope," Fuller said. "It’s wonderful."

