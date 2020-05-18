Neighborhood celebrates students with graduation parade after abrupt end to senior year

Stafford County high school and college seniors lined up their cars for a graduation parade through their neighborhood.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Neighbors in the Hampton Oaks community came together Saturday to show support for their graduating high school and college seniors. Social distancing means no graduation ceremonies all across the country, including in Stafford County, Va.

Debbie Vallejo’s daughter Maya is graduating from North Stafford High School this year. Wanting to do something special to celebrate, Debbie took an idea for a celebration to social media, and within minutes other neighbors joined in.

"Within minutes I had one person comment, then another, what a great idea, and it snowballed," said Vallejo.

If the seniors couldn’t have a traditional ceremony at their school, neighbors would at least honor them in person with a parade.

In just a couple of weeks, they put the special event together.

On Saturday, dozens of seniors decorated their cars and drove through the neighborhood. In the audience were their family, friends and neighbors safely cheering them on from their sidewalks and driveways. A special way to honor the seniors whose high school and college experiences ended abruptly.

"I'm happy that they enjoyed it and felt celebrated. I feel like they were feeling a little down, not celebrated and kind of forgotten a little bit," said Vallejo.

Photographer Megan Hubbard, who also has a graduating college senior, volunteered to capture these moments for the students.

“As parents, we want to celebrate them. It’s a huge thing. You’ve raised this kid for 22 years and they’re going out into the world and you want to mark that somehow and of course, pictures are a way to do that," said Hubbard.

It may not have been the traditional ceremony they hoped for, but it’s certainly one they will never forget.

"I wasn't expecting that many people to be on the sides cheering everyone on. I got a better feeling than I feel like I would five seconds across the stage," said Maya Vallejo.