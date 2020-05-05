Nearly every major US airline now requires face masks

Two more U.S. airlines have joined the list while Air Canada is adding required pre-boarding temperature checks.

Nearly every major U.S. airline is now requiring passengers to wear face masks on flights to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. In addition, non-U.S. airline Air Canada is going a step further and adding pre-boarding temperature checks.

Hawaiian Airlines announced last Friday it was going to start requiring passenger masks starting this coming Friday, May 8. Spirit Airlines announced over the weekend it would begin the requirement on May 11.

The new rule went into effect Monday for Delta, JetBlue and United passengers. Frontier will start requiring it Friday. Alaska, American and Southwest will begin on May 11.

Allegiant Air has not made masks mandatory, but is offering each customer a kit that include a single-use face mask, non-latex gloves and cleaning wipes.

Air Canada says on May 15 it will start taking the temperature of passengers before boarding. Any passenger with a temperature above 37.5 degrees Celsius (99.5 degrees Fahrenheit) will be rebooked at no cost but be required to obtain medical clearance prior to travel. Staff may also ask passengers some health questions before boarding.