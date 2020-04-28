Naval District Washington Police loses 23-year veteran officer to the coronavirus

Corporal Lawrence Onley, 63, passed away on April 21. He is survived by his daughter and fiancee.

WASHINGTON — A 23-year veteran of the Naval District Washington Police Department died Tuesday, April 21 from the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Corporal Lawrence Onley, 63, is survived by his daughter and fiancee.

"In early 2020, thousands of law enforcement officers and other first responders throughout the country contracted COVID-19 during the worldwide pandemic due to requirements of their job. Many of these first responders died as a result of COVID-19." said ODMP in its statement about the officer.

The details behind when Onley contracted the virus are not known and the Naval District Washington Police Department has not released details on his death to WUSA9.

The Naval District Washington Police Department helps safeguard parts of Washington D.C. and the Washington Naval Yard, as part of the department's duties at Naval District Washington.

Naval District Washington is one of 11 regions under the Navy Installations Command and is known as the "Quarterdeck of the Navy."