WASHINGTON — The coronavirus' spread has affected every aspect of life in D.C. The District's leaders say they're doing everything they can to help residents who are impacted.

At a Thursday afternoon press conference, Dr. Christopher Rodriguez, director of the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, said the District had received verbal confirmation that the federal government would provide National Guard support in the weeks ahead.

According to Rodriguez, 30 members of the National Guard will help the District with logistics, security, medical support, planning, and the potential future distribution of goods.

He said their presence can already be felt in the District's Emergency Operation Center.

"The National Guard has been in the Emergency Operation Center supporting our planning efforts," Rodriguez said.

The coronavirus has rocked D.C.'s economy in less than a week. Many hospitality and restaurant businesses have already announced layoffs.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said 7,600 workers have filed for unemployment benefits since Monday.

There have been some complaints that the D.C. unemployment website has even crashed under the recent pressure.

However, Mayor Bowser said locals interested in filing a claim should still use the website, particularly with the help of the web browser Internet Explorer. She noted that the application is not supported on mobile devices and must be filled out on a desktop.

"We have added more resources at the Department of Employment Services to do the (claims) reviews that have to be done," she said.

Mayor Bowser announced that schools across the District would be closed in the District for two weeks last Friday.

At Thursday's press conference, the mayor did not release any details as to whether that closure would be extended.

"We haven't started talking about what our April operations look like yet," she said. "When we're ready, we will start talking about that."

