WASHINGTON — The National Cathedral has announced that they will be closing three of their D.C. schools early for spring break because of the recent coronavirus outbreaks in the city.

School officials said the early closures of Beauvoir, The National Cathedral Elementary School, National Cathedral Day School, and St. Albans School is "out of an abundance of caution" for the safety of students and staff.

The school buildings will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 12 to allow students and staff to collect their things for the break and the days ahead, school officials said in a letter sent out to their school community.

"While our schools have instituted several precautionary measures and changes to our daily routines to maintain normal operations amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), events around us continue to unfold unpredictably and swiftly," school officials said in the letter.

As of Wednesday morning, the District has four confirmed coronavirus cases.

RELATED: Live updates: Latest coronavirus numbers in DMV, some schools go online due to concerns

D.C. Health Department officials said one of the cases reported in the District on Monday evening, will be a confirmed case in Maryland.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan confirmed the information that D.C. health reported Tuesday at its news conference. So far, D.C. has four reported cases, Maryland has nine reported cases and Virginia has eight reported cases.

D.C. health officials said Saturday that two people tested positive for the coronavirus. A D.C. reverend in his late 50s who started displaying symptoms in late February.

RELATED: DC reverend: 'I am the individual who tested positive for the Coronavirus'

Another is a man who traveled from Nigeria to D.C., then was diagnosed in Maryland. He is being counted toward the District's coronavirus count.

The mayor announced that that D.C. Health Department recommends anyone who visited Christ Church Georgetown on either Feb. 24 or between Feb. 28 through March 3 must self-quarantine for 14 days.

One of the additional two cases that was confirmed Monday night was someone who visited Christ Church Georgetown over the last two weeks. Another was a person who possibly contracted the virus at a BioGen conference in Massachusetts.

Here are details on every case of positive coronavirus in the DMV

Check the status of the virus in your state with your state's health department:

RELATED: How the DMV plans to protect senior citizens, a population at extra risk from coronavirus

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.