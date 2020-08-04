HAMPTON, Va. — Officials at NASA Langley Research Center say of one of their workers died after testing positive for COVID-19.

April Phillips, a NASA Langley spokesperson, confirmed the death on Wednesday. Administrators at the research center released details about the positive case on Monday.

The worker's identity isn't being released, but officials say they have contacted all other employees who may have had direct contact with the individual. Parts of the center are being thoroughly sanitized, as well.

"The NASA family extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of our lost team member," Phillips said.

No other details have been released at this time.

NASA employees, both current and former, are at a loss for words.

Ken Laramie worked as a police officer at NASA Langley for a year and a half. He said the employee who died is someone who always put you in a good mood to work.

“I was speechless, just someone like her, for this to happen it's insane,” Laramie said. “I couldn’t believe it.

Phillips said the employee last worked March 30. Leadership told NASA Langley about the positive case on Monday. NASA found out Tuesday the employee died.

“On behalf of NASA we extend our condolences to the family and friends of our colleague,” Phillips said.

NASA Langley had a previous positive coronavirus case. Phillips said NASA Langley learned Wednesday there is a third positive case at agency.

The previous positive coronavirus case was someone who was on a family vacation, and away from the research center before developing symptoms.

Phillips said that person went into quarantine and recovered. The third employee self-quarantined after the second case.

“We're following social distancing and we want to do what we can to flatten the curb and stop the spread,” Phillips said.

NASA Langley got in touch with those who came in contact with the employee who died. Those employees are in a 14-day quarantine. The agency also had work areas clean and sanitized.

While Laramie doesn't live in the area anymore, he says the employee is hard to forget.

“Every time you walked in and saw her, she greeted you with a smile. Had the most positive attitude,” Laramie said.

