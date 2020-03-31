CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Deputies in Charles County are investigating a murder-suicide at a Super 8 motel that left a man and a woman dead on Saturday.

After responding to the Super 8 motel around 1:30 p.m. to find 47-year-old Ralph Russell Jr. and 39-year-old Rachel Rae Africa dead, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said they believe Africa's death was a homicide and Russell's was a suicide.

There is a history of domestic abuse between Africa and Russell that may have played a part in the alleged murder-suicide, according to officials.

Russell was reportedly charged with assaulting Africa on March 23, only five days before both died.

CCSO said they did arrest Russell for the assault, but that he was released on a personal recognizance bond on March 25.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective J. Long at (301) 609-6502.

