Mt. Vernon Square cheers with gusto, becomes epicenter of DC applause for health care workers

Every night at 8 p.m., Washingtonians are encouraged to clap for first responders. This is a city of sirens. We hear our first responders, and they should hear us.

WASHINGTON — We always hear the first responders in my neighborhood – and now, I hope they hear us, too.

I live in Mt. Vernon Square, where Massachusetts Avenue carves out a canyon close to the Capitol. Ambulances aren’t just omnipresent, they’re ambient. The crescendos are constant, even in normal times.

We’re at the crossroads of multiple ambulance routes to Level-1 trauma centers at Howard University Hospital and neighboring MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

But a week ago, when Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a clarion call to clap for our health care workers, there was quiescence and little participation from my neighborhood.

We saw the images from Rome and New York, people clapping on their balconies, echoes emanating from all directions.

But that didn’t happen here – until Monday. Something took hold, finally, in this time of great adaptation. Maybe it was the one loud apartment I heard on Sunday, the renters who rallied momentum going into Monday.

The District’s cheer is at 8 p.m., rather than the New York standard, 7 p.m. But word spread on our neighborhood’s networking site, Nextdoor, in hopes of ending the confusion.

We are 8 p.m. Get it together, D.C.

After another day of dizzying headlines, data, curves, and afternoon tornado watches thrown in for good measure, spring-like temperatures coupled with near-clear skies culminated in a perfect April evening.

From my vantage point on my building’s 14th floor, I saw my neighbors come out.

It was a raucous rejoinder to the seemingly apathetic energy of days past, a moment of pride now playing out here in the nation’s capital.

There were pots and pans clanging. Cowbell. Couples clamoring for more people to join in. Hoots, hollers, hooray. Metal spoons striking railings, as kids got more silverware and the cheers grew louder.

In that minute, there were no sirens, no paramedics or ambulances en route to the E.R. The clamor centered around 4th and Mass Ave., NW was its own call and response for the people we cherish, revere, and respect.