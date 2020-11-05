Mother's Day helping local flower shop stay busy amid COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON — The owners of the historic Lee’s Flower and Card Shop on D.C.'s U. Street are grateful for the community’s support this Mother’s Day.
Kristie Lee and her sister, Stacie, weren’t sure if the family-owned business would survive the pandemic.
The shop has been around for 75 years and Lee says things have been challenging for the business amid the virus.
You can support the flower shop and visit its website by clicking here.
