WASHINGTON — D.C. Department of Corrections reported eight more people in their custody at the D.C. Central Detention Facility tested positive for COVID-19, on April 7, for a total of 28 cases at the facility.

The inmates range from a 24-year-old man to a 52-year-old man, and they were previously housed in the Correctional Treatment Facility, D Building, before being moved to the quarantine unit on March 26.

All of the individuals have been placed in isolation units and are being monitored according to the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, DOC officials said. A 51-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for observation.

DOC officers filed a lawsuit alleging inmates at staff are not being properly protected during the outbreak.

The allegations include little to no personal protective equipment available to corrections officers, a lack of cleaning supplies, social distancing as non-existent, lack of "true quarantine" in the facility, and that proper notification for individuals who have come into contact with inmates/officers who test positive for coronavirus is not happening.

More than 1,200 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in D.C.

