Montgomery and Prince George's Counties the final holdouts in DMV for reopening.

The Maryland counties hardest hit by COVID-19 are set to begin the first phase of opening on June 1.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — As D.C. began reopening Friday, downtown Silver Spring remained quiet. Montgomery County officials, along with neighboring Prince George's County, are keeping it that way until June 1.



Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich made the announcement Thursday afternoon that the county would begin to ease restrictions June 1. Protesters at the press conference called Elrich a dictator and fascist.

But not everyone was in a hurry to see the county reopen. Ariel Gutierrez said his aunt was among the 555 people in Montgomery County who have died from COVID-19.

"Once it hit me, and I went to her funeral, I broke down," Gutierrez said. "It broke my heart to see that actually happen to me, and my family."

Caroline Shaw said she has been furloughed by Bethesda-based Marriott Hotels and was told she wouldn’t likely go back to work until October.

"It’s taking a big toll on everyone in so many different ways," Shaw said.

Shaw said she’s anxious to see things reopen, but safely.

“It’s really stressful, so hope would come with restaurants reopening," she said. "I mean I love living in downtown Silver Spring. The reason I live here is for all the amazing restaurants."



Shiva Salih said he has a limousine service that has ground to a halt because of the pandemic. But on Friday, Salih said he felt a slow reopening was appropriate.

"It’s going on a pace that’s recommended, and I feel comfortable," Salith said.

Maryland’s Health Department reported Friday morning that Prince George’s County had the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state, with more than 14,700 positive cases. Montgomery County had the second-highest number, with more than 11,000.

The owner of Franklin’s brewpub in Prince George’s County, Mike Franklin, said a few extra days at this point won't make or break his business.

"Of course, I wish I was open as soon as possible," Franklin said. "But I can’t just snap my fingers and schedule people and set up tents, so we did need a little bit of planning."

He said he’s hoping the city of Hyattsville will let him and other local restaurants use an adjacent parking lot and other public areas as open-air patios.

"Having the outdoor capacity is a huge piece in making us viable," Franklin said. "It’s no secret to anyone that all restaurants have been struggling and we’re going to need every last creative bit to make it through."

Franklin believes his restaurant has a fifty-fifty chance of surviving over the next 18 months, but he believes he’s better off than many.

