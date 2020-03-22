MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland has confirmed its third coronavirus death in the state, as a woman in her 40s from Montgomery County who suffered from underlying medical conditions.

The death comes less than 24-hour after the second coronavirus death in the state was announced. It was a man in his 60s from Baltimore County.

Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones," said the Maryland Department of Health in its statement on the woman's death.

So far, there have been seven deaths across D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Maryland now has 190 cases of COVID-19 in the state as of March 21, an overnight increase if 41 cases.

All public transportation is being shut down to all except essential workers. The Maryland Department of Transportation is now restricting to the BWI Terminal to only ticketed passengers and airport employees, Hogan said.

"I ask that we continue to pray for each other, for our state, and for our nation as we face this crisis together," Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement. "We must use every possible resource at every level of government to save lives and keep people safe."

