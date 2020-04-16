MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) employee passed away from complications of COVID-19 on April 15. Michael Miller, manager of the Ride On bus fleet, is the county's first employee to die of the virus.

Miller, 60, was a Prince George's County resident, and worked for Montgomery County for nine years.

"Mike worked hard every day to make sure buses left the depot in good condition, and on time, to serve the residents of Montgomery County," MCDOT Director Chris Conklin said. "All of his co-workers in the Silver Spring/Bethesda Depot and the Department of Transportation are mourning the loss of a great friend and colleague."

Miller had been out of work with virus symptoms since March 30, and Montgomery County was told of his positive diagnosis on April 7. Work spaces in the Silver Spring/Bethesda Depot were isolated and cleaned, and members of the team were notified about potential exposure to COVID-19.

"He was particularly appreciated for his infectious smile and caring personality, his dedication to his fellow co-workers and his job duties," MCDOT Depot Chief Andre Lucas said. "He was much appreciated for his willingness to go above and beyond at any moment to get the job done."

Miller is survived by his wife, Donna, and their children. County flags were lowered to half-staff in Miller’s memory.

