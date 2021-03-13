On Friday, Montgomery County officials announced many businesses would be able to operate at 50% capacity beginning March 26.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland’s biggest county has revealed its latest reopening plans, but some residents say the new measures do not go far enough.

The Montgomery County Council voted Friday to allow county bars, restaurants, gyms, and retail stores to increase their capacity from 25% to 50% on March 26. The council will also grant theaters, social clubs, and amusement parks to open at 25% capacity on that same date as well.

Montgomery County’s new rules come just three days after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced he would allow businesses to open at 100 percent capacity across the state on Friday.

Anne Arundel, Charles, and Frederick counties were just a few of the Maryland counties in the DC region that chose to fully align with Hogan’s plan.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said his county was not informed of Gov. Hogan’s plans before their announcement to the public.

“We haven't had an opportunity to give input or express concerns, which I wish we had had and I know the Health Officers feel equally unconsulted,” he said.

On Thursday, Elrich criticized the state’s guidance in a letter by saying it “felt as though spring fever clouded some good judgment." Elrich further explained his reasons for supporting a gradual approach to reopening on Friday.

Recently, Montgomery County resident Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, told the county’s leaders, via video, that they need to keep their foot on the accelerator in regard to adhering to certain public health measures.

Elrich said he trusts Fauci and bases his decision-making off the advice he gives.

“Every time we open the door and every time we increase capacity, we increase risk, it is impossible to do those things without increasing risk,” he said.

Elrich said he was particularly concerned over the potential spread of the virus in Montgomery County restaurants and bars where customers take off their masks.

“We think about the inconvenience for the customers who can't go to a bar and can't go shopping, but you've got this workforce out there, which is in these rooms 8 to 10 hours a day, getting exposed to multiple turnovers of the population,” he said.

Montgomery County’s decision to ease its capacity restrictions for businesses at a slower rate than other counties disappointed businesses like Pizzeria Da Marco in Bethesda.

The restaurant’s owner, Alessandro Ferro, said his business is committed to operating in a safe manner for its customers and employees, but he added he is worried Montgomery County businesses like his will lose clientele to competitors across the region.

“For example, if you live in Chevy Chase, you can step basically into D.C., and because of that, because a lot of our neighbors opened way before, we kind of lost a little bit of business,” he said.

Ferro said it feels like Montgomery County has been slower to roll back COVID restrictions than other counties throughout the duration of the pandemic.

He said he is worried prospective businesses may remember the county’s actions when considering where to set up shop in the future.

“Montgomery County, how they're handling this process, it is a little bit concerning,” Ferro said. “I think people might want to think, go somewhere else for business.”

He adds he is also uncertain what the future could hold for his individual business.

“I don't know if I'm going to be able to stay in business, because now we're not going to be able to recoup all the money that we lost,” he said.

Montgomery County officials also announced that outdoor gatherings can now include a maximum of 50 people, while indoor gatherings can have 25 people. Both sets of rules also apply to sporting events.

However, some local sports officials say the county’s rules are still too strict.

“All of us have a lot of concerns that it just doesn't get us back to an ability to actually play sports and also from the outdoor sport standpoint, it puts us on an unlevel playing field with our surrounding jurisdictions,” Matt Libber, executive director of the Maryland SoccerPlex in Germantown, said.

Libber said capacity limits placed on outdoor and indoor sporting limits make it impossible to have any spectators at games.

“It's fine when you're talking about a team of 17-year-olds, when you have just two coaches there and they can account for themselves,” he said. “But what do you tell the eight-year-old kid or the nine-year-old kid that their parents have to stay in the car?”

But Libber said he is most concerned about Montgomery County’s decision to require athletes to wear masks while playing certain sports.

Just In: statement from the Montgomery County Council and County Executive Elrich saying "We are aligning our outdoor dining with Maryland's Department of Health guidance, while indoor dining capacity remains at 25 percent until March 26 when it will increase to 50 percent" pic.twitter.com/mEMTCkS37Q — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) March 13, 2021

While he said athletes should be able to wear a mask during a game if they want to, no one should be forced to do so.

“If you ever tried to run in high heat, it's hard anyway,” he said. “If you put a mask on, it's even harder. If you have any type of asthma or something like that, it's hard to run in a mask.”

Montgomery County’s new reopening guidance has also divided residents. Over the last week, some locals said they were not comfortable following Governor Hogan’s plans to fully reopen businesses like bars and restaurants.

“I think I’d feel more comfortable once more people had the chance to get the vaccine,” Montgomery County resident Aaron Lewis said.

Montgomery County resident Daniel Loving says it is time to reopen the area fully.

“People are being pretty safe anyway. I really want to see everything opened up as quickly as possible, especially with the vaccine out, the transmission rate is lower.”