MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County health officials reported the first case of coronavirus within the police department, as an officer tested positive for COVID-19.

County officials said their initial contact tracing shows the officer had "limited interaction with the public," and it is not believed that he was "infected as a result of his work."

The officer did work across several sections of the department, and health officials are working to notify any individual he had close contact with.

"While this case is concerning, it is not surprising as coronavirus knows no bounds," County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles said. "We are diligently working to keep all our first responders, County employees and residents as safe as possible."

Currently, there are 190 positive cases of coronavirus in the state of Maryland, with Montgomery County the most affected, with 68 cases.

D.C. police were also notified Friday that the first member of the MPD had tested positive for the virus. There has been no word on how many have had to be quarantined since hearing the results.

Prior to the positive case, two other D.C. police officers were tested for the virus, both of which have since come back negative. Thirteen other officers who worked in proximity to the two tested are awaiting results, and at least 70 others have self-quarantined out of an abundance of caution.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said all department buildings are being disinfected and deep cleaned.

"As the number of individuals with COVID-19 increases across the state, we are unfortunately likely to see more cases among our first responders," Gayles said.

Beyond police officers, other emergency personnel in the District are also taking precautionary measures.

More than 140 members of DC Fire and EMS are self-quarantining after a third firefighter tested positive for the coronavirus, department officials said. Two firefighters -- who were partners -- had previously tested positive for coronavirus.

