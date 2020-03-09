'Not party time' | Montgomery County Executive warns against reopening too quickly

Montgomery County will not reopen under phase 3 as Gov. Larry Hogan suggested the state could do.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced that the state could move to the final stage of its reopening plan by Friday at 5 p.m. However, the governor left the final decision up to individual counties.

Prince George's County, which according to the health data has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Maryland, has not announced its reopening plan. But Montgomery County - with the second-highest total - has officially said it will not begin phase 3 Friday.

County Executive Marc Elrich was fired up at a news conference Wednesday saying he had no idea the governor was moving to Phase 3. He said elected leaders simply cannot rely on numbers, but must consider the big picture and future exposure to the virus.

Maryland can enter final stage of reopening Friday, but Montgomery County will stay in Phase 2 Counties can choose not to enter stage 3 yet if the COVID data in their individual jurisdictions do not support reopening yet. ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that he was authorizing the state to move to the third and final stage of its "Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery" reopening plan, as of Friday at 5 p.m.

Elrich said cases in his county have improved because of their strict reopening policies, and expressed concern about other areas opening too soon.

“This is not party time," he said. "We don't exist in a vacuum. There's no wall around the county, no wall around the DC Metro area. Our people travel across borders. So unfortunately, unlike Vegas, what happens someplace else around here doesn't stay someplace else around here - you bring it home."

Montgomery County will remain in Phase 2 of reopening, officials say "We worry about bringing in cases from the outside," Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich says ROCKVILLE, Md. - Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said the jurisdiction will remain in Phase 2 reopening status over concern about an uptick in regional coronavirus numbers and sharp spikes in other states.

Under Maryland’s phase 3 reopening, movie theaters and concert venues can open at 50% capacity (no more than 100 people at indoor locations and 250 outdoors), while retailers and religious leaders can now increase capacity their from 50% to 75%.

Montgomery Co. Public Schools leans toward beginning school year online in most recent plan Montgomery County Public Schools is the largest Maryland school district that encompasses 166,000 students and 24,000 staff members. MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County Public Schools will start its 2020-2021 school year with distance learning that will be done online, according to a draft plan for the district that was sent out to its community.