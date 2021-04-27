Montgomery County loosens COVID restrictions as vaccination milestone achieved

50.4% of residents have now received at least one dose of a vaccine, health officials say.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Montgomery County loosened its COVID 19 restrictions Monday evening as leaders applauded a countywide vaccination rate that has just gone over 50% of the population.

"We're seeing a lot of good news now that so many more vaccines are being made available to us," County Council President Tom Hucker told WUSA9 Tuesday.

The council, acting as the county's Board of Health, voted to increase the numbers of people who may gather and lifted some restrictions on shopping malls and some other venues. The council also adopted a strategy to lift even more restrictions as the vaccination rate rises.

According to the plan, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, limits on gatherings were increased to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors.

Businesses that had been restricted to 25% capacity move to 50% as long as they don't sell or permit food and drink consumption.

Camps and youth sports may also increase gatherings to 50 indoors and 100 outdoors. Malls may reopen pedestrian concourses and return tables and chairs inside. Museums and galleries may reopen touch exhibits.

#HappeningNow—Thanks to steadily increasing vaccination rates, the Council is considering a new Board of Health regulation allowing a further phased reopening tied to vaccinations. View the regulation and Council staff report at https://t.co/23gpLyxJOO . pic.twitter.com/MhUk93ygKI — Montgomery Council (@MoCoCouncilMD) April 27, 2021

The county council's plan calls for gathering limits to jump to 250 people indoors and no limits outdoors when the vaccination rate reaches 60%.

Parents and youth sports organizers Tuesday continued to push for looser restrictions on outdoor sports venues, including the removal of mask requirements for outdoor sports.