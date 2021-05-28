Mask mandate, capacity limits, social distancing requirements lifted in Montgomery County

50% of county residents are now fully vaccinated, according to Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County moved to its final phase of reopening Friday. Phase 3 of reopening lifts all county COVID-19-related capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements for indoor and outdoor activities and businesses, and businesses in the county to fall in line with the rest of Maryland.

On May 14, Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles certified that 50 percent of Montgomery County residents received all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Two weeks later, those residents are now considered fully vaccinated.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently shows that more than 56 percent of the County’s total population is now fully vaccinated, and the County’s Department of Health and Human Services reports that nearly 62 percent of residents have received at least one vaccination.

“We are grateful to all our residents who have stepped up to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones and our community,” said Council President Tom Hucker in a release. “We are thrilled to be able to restore a sense of normalcy for our business owners and residents who have made tremendous sacrifices for more than 14 months to protect public health. We will continue to support you during this recovery period and want to encourage everyone who hasn't been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible. We are excited to move to the final phase of reopening tomorrow; but there is still more work to do to keep our community healthy.”

In line with public health guidance from the CDC and the State of Maryland, there will no longer be a mandatory masking requirement for most activities; however, face coverings are still required on public transportation, in schools and in health care settings. Face coverings are also required indoors for youth camps and in child care facilities. In addition, face coverings are still required in county buildings.