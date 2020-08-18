After thousands of issues, Montgomery County ends contract with coronavirus testing company

County officials are working to identify additional test sources to support the County Government’s effort to offer broadly available free tests.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Montgomery County has ended its contract with AdvaGenix, the Rockville-based company that was providing and processing COVID-19 tests for the county government's free testing clinics, officials announced Tuesday.

Maryland Department of Health issued a cease and desist directive and order last Friday prohibiting AdvaGenix from processing COVID-19 tests.

"In response to the State’s announcement last week, the County has been working to restore its testing capacity and reopen testing sites. The Maryland Department of Health has committed to replace the weekly supply of tests for the next four weeks," officials said in a release.

County officials are working to identify additional test sources to support the County Government’s effort to offer broadly available free tests.

The county will continue to provide testing to symptomatic individuals using existing partnerships with other labs, officials said. According to the county’s statement last week, AdvaGenix tests had primarily been used on asymptomatic subjects.

On Aug. 13, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and County Health Office Dr. Travis Gayles said the county’s COVID-19 testing program that was being processed through AdvaGenix had been “suspended immediately following a thorough review of the AdvaGenix testing and lab process.”

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 265,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered to County residents. Tests provided by AdvaGenix were approximately 8% of these tests.

The AdvaGenix kits were primarily used at the Wheaton Library and Community Recreation Center testing sites. County officials have asked residents tested at either site over the past two weeks to get retested at another location.

Elrich also said during a press conference Thursday morning that the county was looking for backup kits to resume testing at the affected sites.

The county signed a contract with AdvaGenix in May to use the company’s self-administered oral swab coronavirus tests. The tests promised results in 48 hours or less.

At the time, Elrich called the contract a “game-changer” for the county.