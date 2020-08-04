ROCKVILLE, Md. — Leaders in Montgomery County are introducing regulations that would require face mask coverings to be worn in public spaces to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Montgomery County councilmembers are introducing a new Board of Health regulation that would require employees and customers of essential businesses to wear face coverings when interacting with customers or coworkers.

The regulation will be introduced during the Montgomery County Council's virtual meeting on April 14.

"Workers at grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, and other essential businesses are putting their lives at risk to keep us all fed and cared for during this emergency," Councilmember Hans Riemer said. "We must do everything we can to protect them. Combined with keeping our distance, staying home as much as possible, and washing our hands, wearing a mask helps protect both the wearer and those around them."

Councilmembers said there would be two phases of the regulation.

The first would begin on April 16 and would require essential businesses to provide masks for employees who work outside of the employee’s residence, and employees would be required to wear masks when interacting with customers or coworkers.

The second would begin on April 23 and would require customers to wear face coverings when visiting essential businesses.

"We have a chance to significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives by requiring face masks in public," Councilmember Gabe Albornoz said. "This virus is a stealthy adversary, being passed by people who have no symptoms to those around them. Covering our faces in public is just good common sense."

County Executive Marc Elrich and Chief Administrative Officer Andrew Kleine recently announced that county employees would be provided face coverings to wear while performing essential duties that must be done in-person. The same protection should be afforded to all essential workers, they said.

RELATED: How US guidance on wearing masks during coronavirus outbreak has evolved

RELATED: CDC looks at changing guidelines to get asymptomatic people back to work

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.