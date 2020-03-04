MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services reported four new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, totaling six in the county, and said 10 nursing homes are now affected by the virus.

A man in his 70s who was a resident at The Angels Garden in Rockville was one of the reported deaths. Three others include an additional man in his 70s, a man in his 80s and a man in his 40s.

Staff and residents at nine additional long-term care facilities in Montgomery County are affected by the virus. They include:

Althea Woodland in Silver Spring: 1 staff member has coronavirus

The Angels Garden in Rockville: 1 resident has died after coronavirus

Brighton Gardens in North Bethesda: 1 staff member has coronavirus

Brooke Grove in Sandy Spring: 1 resident has coronavirus

Cadia Healthcare in Wheaton: 1 resident has coronavirus

Fairland Center in Silver Spring: 1 staff member has coronavirus

Fox Chase Rehab and Nursing in Silver Spring: 1 staff member with coronavirus

Hebrew Home of Greater Washington in Rockville: 1 resident with coronavirus

Maplewood Park Place in Bethesda: 1 resident with coronavirus

Layhill Center in Silver Spring: 3 residents, 1 staff member with coronavirus

County officials said these nursing homes have enhanced infection control procedures, including physical separation of residents, no new residents being admitted and tight visitor restrictions.

"We are working closely with nursing homes and long-term care facilities to protect those most vulnerable in our community," County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles said.

A three-month-old boy also tested positive for coronavirus, but has been treated and released from the hospital.

Currently, Maryland is reporting 2,331 cases and 36 deaths, with nearly 500 cases concentrated in Montgomery County.

"Unfortunately, this disease has no boundaries when it comes to who it affects," Gayles said. "We will continue to see more cases, and unfortunately we will likely see more deaths. I urge every resident of Montgomery County to take this pandemic seriously and make sure everyone is doing their part to slow the spread."

