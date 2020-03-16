DERWOOD, Md. — Not everyone can work from home during the coronavirus pandemic, so the Montgomery County Department of Transportation is working to make sure riders can get to work safely.

Last week, Ride On, the bus serving Montgomery County, parts of Prince George's County and Sibley Hospital in Washington DC, announced they would be improving their cleaning practices in light of the coronavirus hitting the DMV.

In a tweet, the county said that they started cleaning "the inside (all exposed surfaces, including steering wheel, fireboxes, poles, etc.) of the buses every night with a concentrated, multipurpose, hospital grade, germicidal detergent, antiviral solution."

Coronavirus cases have continued to increase throughout Montgomery County in the last two weeks. The county reported six new cases Sunday afternoon, bringing the county total to 12 and the state total to 31, per the county Health Officer, Dr. Travis Gayles.

Breakdown of new cases:

Four men, 20s to 70s

Two women, 20s and 70s

Dr. Gayles said there is no evidence yet of community spread, but they are still looking into travel history.

The health department also said moving forward, they're changing what details they share for each case. Dr. Gayles said they still will release an updated total every day, but they will limit other information.

“We won’t be putting out information in terms of specific demographic data such as you know a 50-year-old female who traveled to country X, who was ill first on this date and had symptoms on that day, because we do expect the number of cases to increase," Dr. Gayles said. "But when and where it’s important and pertinent if there’s any significant exposures or contact, that information will be shared to help individuals be informed and make smart choices.”

Ride On is also offering free fare starting Monday, March 16 to try to assist riders during this time.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: CDC recommends canceling gatherings of 50 people or more

RELATED: Maryland coronavirus update: New cases reported, bringing total to 31 across the state

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.