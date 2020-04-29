Montgomery County buses to have face coverings for riders who need them

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation says it'll offer the coverings to those who can't provide their own, but advised that riders should come prepared.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Riders on public transportation are required to wear face masks under Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's executive order. In order to help those who might forget or can't provide their own, Montgomery County announced a pilot program starting April 28 that offers free marks for riders.

The limited supply of masks will provide buses with face coverings to give riders who need them, including masks, scarfs, or bandannas. The Montgomery County Department of Transportation said that buses serving the Silver Spring area will be the first to try out the program and that they will re-evaluate the need and make adjustments after Silver Spring.

The hope is that all Ride-On buses, which service Montgomery County as well as parts of Prince George's and Sibley Hospital, will carry face coverings by the end of May. Bus service in the state is already limited to essential travel only.

While the masks will help make sure all passengers are able to adhere to the order and not risk being unable to ride, MCDOT Director Chris Conklin stressed the importance or riders bringing their own coverings and that the supply is aimed at helping those who are in real need.

"We are grateful to the Department of General Services’ efforts to provide the supplies needed to help protect our riders," Conklin said. "That said, I strongly encourage Ride On passengers to provide their own face coverings whenever possible and so we can reserve these spare coverings for those who have no alternative."

In March, Ride On announced they would be improving their cleaning practices in light of the coronavirus hitting the DMV, saying a deep clean of all exposed inside surfaces of the bus with a hospital-grade germicidal detergent would happen every night.