Montgomery County officials propose additional coronavirus restrictions as cases increase

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Coronavirus restrictions could soon be tightened in Montgomery County after County Executive Marc Elrich issued a new executive order that would re-impose pandemic-related restrictions as the county's coronavirus infections have increased over the last few weeks.

The county council will vote on the proposals Thursday.

The new order issued Wednesday would limit gathering sizes to 25 people and limit capacity for restaurants, retail establishments and religious facilities to 25%.

In addition, the new order will cut off carry-out and delivery services from restaurants at 10 p.m. All alcoholic beverages would have to be off tables and collected from patrons by 10 p.m.

Restaurants would also be required to keep a daily record of indoor and outdoor dining customers for at least 30 days to assist with contact tracing, according to the new order. The information collected by restaurants would include names, contact information along with the date and time that each customer visited.

If the county council approves the order it will go into effect starting this Friday.

Read the full proposed executive order by Montgomery County officials below:

Maryland reported 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, the first time it has been at or above the 1,000 marks in a single day since August 1. As of Wednesday, 595 patients were being treated in the state’s hospitals for the virus.

Maryland’s average percent positivity for coronavirus tests continues rising for all age groups. Those above and below 35 have seen an increase of one percentage point to their average test positivity over the past week.