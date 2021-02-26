Montgomery County unlocks $31 million lifeline for rental, utility assistance

The Federal Treasury Department granted Montgomery County $31,405,652 in COVID-19 relief aid to assist struggling residents.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — It is no secret that people all over the country are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. Many renters are falling behind on monthly payments and the fear of eviction is growing more real.

The Montgomery County Council appropriated more than $31 million to help residents with rent and utility assistance on Tuesday. The Federal Treasury Department granted Montgomery County $31,405,652 in COVID-19 relief aid to assist struggling residents.

The council voted to send the money to their Department of Health and Human Services which has an office that helps to make sure people have stable housing and active utilities.

“We know those who have been most hurt by this were already hurting before. It’s your communities of color. It’s your folks who are getting up and going to work, your bus drivers, essential workers,” At-Large Councilmember Will Jawando said.

Councilmember Jawando recognized there are some people who may have gotten previous financial help but are still in need because they have been out of work since the start of the pandemic.

“We really need to make sure, for health reasons, but also for economic and wellbeing reasons, that we limit the amount of evictions and foreclosures and get that support out the door,” Jawando told WUSA9.

Councilmembers also held a public hearing about a proposal to move around money to help small businesses.

Several business owners testified about some of their struggles during the pandemic and why they need help.

The proposal would move $1.5 million from a reserve fund to help with small business rental assistance.

There are provisions in place to give priority to minority and women-owned business owners as well as applicants for zip codes most impacted by the pandemic.