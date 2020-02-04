TAKOMA PARK, Md. — Montgomery College donated more than 3,100 pieces of personal protective equipment to the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security as police agencies and other first responders in the region report rationing those very supplies.

The College’s Coronavirus Advisory Team facilitated donations from their following programs: Diagnostic medical sonography, nursing, physical therapy assistant, radiologic technology and surgical technology.

"Facing a critical shortage of protective equipment for first responders and medical personnel, (we made the donation)," Montgomery County Health officials said Thursday morning.

County health officials said PPE is needed immediately to help keep first responders and healthcare workers -- doctors, nurses and other caregivers -- safe while working in our county and on the pandemic's frontlines.

School officials said the team gathered, packaged, and delivered the equipment and supplies, including N95 protective face masks.

"We are extremely fortunate to have additional supplies above our regular PPE supplies to donate to the health care teams across Montgomery County," Dr. Monique Davis, Collegewide Instructional Dean of Health Sciences/Director of Nursing said. "These donations are just one example of the college's ongoing commitment and dedication to the health and well-being of our Montgomery County community."

Montgomery College donated the following items:

N95 Masks - donated by Follett Bookstore - 26 each

Surgical masks - 750 each

Model/cone masks - 250 each

Face masks with shield - 130 each

Yellow-isolation gowns - 300 each

Blue plastic - isolation gowns - 24 each

Surgical gowns - 310 each

Hand sanitizer - purell 8-oz bottles - 6 bottles

Hand sanitizer - purell 68-oz bottles - 4 bottles

Gloves (small, medium, large, XL) 100-200 count - 107 boxes

Sterile gloves (assorted sizes) - 500 pair

Sanicloth disinfecting wipes (60 wipes) per container - 13 containers

Sanicloth disinfecting wipes (95 wipes) per container - 1 container

Shoe covers - 140 pair

Bouffant caps - 500 each

Surgical boot covers - 50 each

In Montgomery County, officers are being issued two single-use N-95 face masks per shift for use at their discretion, Montgomery County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Earl Stoddard said.

Stoddard said officers are being asked to use social distancing and other strategies whenever possible to extend the supply. He reported that between state and federal stockpiles, the county has received 155,000 masks in recent days. He said the priority has been to get them to hospitals and health care workers.

RELATED: Personal protective gear being rationed within police departments

RELATED: Obama praises 7-year-old Fairfax Co. boy who donated 6,000 masks, gloves, shower caps to hospital

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.