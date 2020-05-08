Montgomery Co. officials evaluating impact of governor’s executive order to reopen private schools

The county’s top health official said they sticking with the county’s order until an evaluation is complete.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said there was no logic to Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision to file an executive order to override the county’s decision to keep in-person learning closed for all schools until October 1.

Gov. Larry Hogan issued an amended emergency order on Monday that would effectively ban counties from “blanket school closures” and allow private and parochial schools to have the power to keep schools open or move them online.

Under an order issued on April 5, local health departments continue to have the authority to close any individual facility deemed to be unsafe.

Montgomery County health officials said Friday that all nonpublic schools must remain closed for in-person instruction through Oct. 1, 2020. "Nonpublic schools" were defined as any school in Montgomery County not affiliated with MCPS, including private schools, religious schools, and independent schools.

On Wednesday Montgomery County’s Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles said they are evaluating the impact of the governor’s executive order and during that time the county’s order will remain in effect.

“We're continuing to evaluate the impact of the governor's executive order on the directives that we put out,” Gayles said. “And as we continue to get feedback on that we will make the necessary announcements and updates.”

As for why the county’s decision was made in the first place, Gayles said it had to do with schools being forced to re-close across the country, as well as the county’s transmission rate.

“When you look at the CDC guidelines and web page in terms of metrics and guidelines for school reopening, they explicitly say one must also look at the jurisdictional and the area epidemiology and surveillance data to determine whether or not it's safe to move forward,” Gayles said.

“We have made significant progress in Montgomery County in terms of moving to a point where we are seeing lower cases and sustained lower cases, sustained lower test positivity and sustained lower indicators across the board on our dashboard, but we have not achieved that here in our county,” Gayles said.

In response to the county’s decision to keep nonpublic schools closed, ten parents and two schools, Avalon School and Brookewood School, filed a lawsuit alleging the county’s order is illegal and that the health officer exceeded his authority.

The lawsuit claims the order to keep schools closed for in-person learning until October 1 unlawfully discriminates against religious and private schools.

“We've not achieved that in our region and that's important because as was pointed out by the county executive, particularly for private schools, we do pull students and staff from numerous other jurisdictions across the region and across the state," Gayles said.

Gayles said Wednesday that not all the responses have been negative to the county’s order. He said they have received positive feedback from parents, staff members, teachers, and students who thanked them for the decision to close.

In response to the governor’s executive order, Elrich said he was surprised by the announcement and said he didn’t think it was appropriate or supported by data.

“There is no logic you know a private school teacher, a private school student, a private school parent, a private school custodian, they are the same human beings who could be in public schools,” Elrich said. “The fact that he felt it necessary to do that, rather than let us continue to come up with what we think is the best and safest solutions for people is beyond me.”