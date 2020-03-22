WASHINGTON — A Metrobus driver for WMATA has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to officials.

The driver is reportedly a part of the Bladensburg Division. This driver is also recovering at home, and per DC Health and the employee, there was no close contact by them and the public.

"Yes, that is accurate. I can tell you that the Bus Division underwent cleaning and disinfecting by contract service overnight and opened normally this morning. Our colleague is recovering at home. Per DC Health and the employee, there was no close contact," said WMATA officials.

Officials said that the bus division underwent cleaning and disinfecting by contract service overnight and opened normally Saturday morning.

The announcement by WMATA comes after it started limiting the Metrobus routes used due to manpower and bus drivers available.

Until Sunday, Metro has reduced bus service to “the 20 highest-ridership corridors in the region."

During normal or extended route trips, Metrobus has a fleet of more than 1,500 buses operating on 325 routes.

There will be 30-minute gaps between Metrorail trains, the transit agency announced Friday.

