WASHINGTON — Metro announced that they are preparing for Phase 3 of their Pandemic Plan in response to coronavirus cases in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area, Metro officials said during a Special Board of Directors meeting Thursday morning.

In preparation for Phase 3, Metro officials said they will continue to implement Phase 2 and work towards evaluating potential options for alternate or reduced service options.

On March 7-8, Metro initiated Phase 2 of their plan stressing that the transit agency has ramped up and ordered extra cleaning of some vehicles. They have since stocked up 25 percent more supplies, communicated with local and federal authorities on developments, and are tracking ridership.

The transit agency said it is continuing to provide more hand sanitizer to frontline employees such as bus operators who may not have regular access to bathrooms while on the job.

Metro officials are encouraging customers who think they are ill or may have the coronavirus to find an alternate mode of transportation instead of using public transportation. They urge customers to continue to take the necessary precautions in protecting themselves as they work to keep vehicles and commonly touched Metro surfaces clean.

Metro's Task Force is meeting every day to assess recent developments of the coronavirus in the D.C. Metropolitan area.

So far, 33 people in the DMV area have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

RELATED: Here are details on every case of positive coronavirus in the DMV

Serving hundreds of thousands of riders each day, public transit systems in the D.C. region are urging anyone with coronavirus symptoms to not take mass transportation to see a doctor.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the outbreak a pandemic and President Donald Trump has announced a transportation decision to suspend travel from Europe to the United States, excluding the UK, for the next 30 days, starting Friday.

Complete Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: If you're showing coronavirus symptoms, do not take Metro, officials say

RELATED: Metro activates special pandemic task force, aims to protect riders against coronavirus

Meanwhile, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday announced that the District is now under a State of Emergency due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Bowser said during a news conference that six additional presumptive positive cases were added to the total count, bringing the total in the District to 10.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.