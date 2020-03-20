WASHINGTON — Metro is making good on warnings that it would close two stations. The transit agency closed Smithsonian Metro and Arlington Cemetery Metro at 5 p.m. on Thursday so tourists would be thwarted from using the system to see the cherry blossoms blooming near the Tidal Basin.

Metro closed the pair of stations, which would be typically be teeming with tourists, until further notice. On Wednesday, Metro reduced trains to every 15 minutes and mandated that only those making essential trips use Metro during the coronavirus crisis.

"Let's keep trains available for the hospital staff, first responders, and other heroes who need to travel right now," the transit agency tweeted. "The trees will be there next year."

RELATED: Coronavirus closures: Metro closes 2 stations to discourage cherry blossom trips

Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said last week that reducing service will keep Metro workers healthy and the system running.

"We’re doing everything we can," Wiedefeld said. "We’re not going to provide the service unless it’s safe."

RELATED: Here's how you can help Metro employees still working in the face of coronavirus

Everyday commuters told WUSA9 that the closures are an unnecessary inconvenience. Some are still working in offices near Smithsonian Metro and were surprised when they showed up to a shuttered station.

RELATED: Metro officials: 'Stay home. Essential travel only' | New hours on trains, buses due to coronavirus

The coronavirus crisis closed one other station Thursday, but only briefly. D.C. Fire and EMS told WUSA9 that Metro Center was closed when a WMATA worker claimed they were exposed to COVID-19. Emergency workers were called to the station at 10:38 a.m., but a department spokesman told WUSA9 that the patient signed a refusal of treatment about an hour later. A Metro spokesperson said the station was disinfected before it reopened.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.