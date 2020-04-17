TAKOMA PARK, Md. — Hundreds of people were seen lined up outside Mega Mart grocery store locations for a grocery giveaway the chain was hosting.

Dozens of people were seen wrapped around a strip mall in Takoma Park. Dozens more in a circle around the Rockville location. Traffic was affected by the lines outside the Arlington store.

While many people were seen wearing masks, the sheer number of attendees made social distancing guidelines impossible to follow.

You can watch video of the lines in the player above from our Sky 9 helicopter.

Police officers could be seen outside the Takoma Park and Arlington stores trying to control the crowds.

Lines outside Arlington Mega Mart for grocery giveaway

WUSA

It was unclear if the size of the crowds were anticipated.

The situation was reminiscent of what happened at DC's Wharf neighborhood. The Fish Markets there were overcrowded, leading to a shut down for several days while the city worked with the neighborhood to enforce social distancing policies better.

