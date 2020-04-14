WASHINGTON — Some D.C. patients will soon be able to have medical marijuana delivered to their home temporarily as part of the District's response to COVID-19.

Mayor Muriel Bowser along with D.C. Department of Health introduced emergency rulemaking to allow registered dispensaries in the District to dispense to qualifying patients via delivery, curbside pickup, or at-door pickup.

"This emergency rulemaking is necessary to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the District's residents reducing the spread of COVID-19 by enabling District of Columbia residents registered as qualifying patients to obtain medical marijuana while also adhering to social guidelines and the District of Columbia Stay at home Order," the order says.

To qualify, dispensaries must comply with specific requirements as outlined in the rulemaking. For more information, visit the Mayor's website to see the rulemaking and how you can qualify.

Under Mayor’s Order 2020-053, medical marijuana dispensaries are considered essential businesses as healthcare and public health operators.

The rulemaking, which goes into effect Apr. 15 and expires on Aug. 12, allows registered dispensaries to deliver medical marijuana to patients in D.C. who are registered in the District's medical marijuana program or a similar program in another state.

The patient must be registered with the delivery dispensary and the dispensary must verify that the patient or caregiver is enrolled in the District's marijuana program. Delivery will not exceed the patient's 30-day limit of 4 ounces.

According to the new order, deliveries will be made between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and dispensaries are limited to 10 deliveries on a single run.

Curbside pickup will only be available directly in front of the dispensary and in view of the dispensary's video surveillance system.

