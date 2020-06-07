COVID-19 travel-related questions answered by medical expert

When should you get tested after traveling? Should you get tested regularly? An infectious disease specialist has the answers.

WASHINGTON — With Washington D.C. and Maryland in Phase II of reopening, and Virginia in Phase 3, life is carrying on while the coronavirus pandemic continues.

And with more people feeling comfortable going out, one viewer asked WUSA9 – “How long should I wait to get a coronavirus test if I’ve traveled?”

We took that question – specifically asking about viral tests, not antibody tests – to Dr. Linda Nabha, an infectious disease specialist in D.C.

“Ideally, samples should be collected near the time of symptom onset to achieve the highest test sensitivity,” Dr. Nabha said. “Typically symptom onset is on average, five, but up to 11 days, after exposure. But remember, it can occur up to 14 days after exposure."

According to Dr. Nabha, finding that window of time after a trip – especially if you’re coming back from a coronavirus hot spot – is key, even if you’re asymptomatic.



Another viewer asked WUSA9 about the accuracy of tests featuring a regular Q-tip used by a nurse, instead of a long Q-tip; the viewer worried it didn’t go into the nose very far.

Dr. Nabha said it certainly could affect the accuracy of a test result.

“I can tell you, in general, these tests don’t feel good, they’re very uncomfortable,” Dr. Nabha said. “They have to go deep into the nasal passage to get a higher level of accuracy."

Still, she said a shorter swab could produce an accurate test. The higher the concentration of COVID in a specific area, the higher the likelihood a shorter swab could lead to a positive result.

For those wondering if they should get tested often, Dr. Nabha said unless you’re frequently putting yourself in high-risk situations, you shouldn't plan to be tested regularly.

“Occasional testing after potential exposure, for example, is not a bad idea,” she explained. “If you’ve been home and isolating, for several months and you feel fine, there really is no reason to go out and get tested for any particular reason. However, if you’ve traveled to like Florida and you’ve come back, that’s a very good time to get tested.”

Considering the surge in cases and other numbers across certain states, we were curious why Dr.Nabha thought the DMV area wasn't seeing similar surges in numbers.

“In the DMV, we’ve actually done quite well compared to the rest of the country,” she said. “The best thing we’ve done is we’ve worn masks and we’ve socially isolated.”