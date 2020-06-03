MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Public Schools announced they will continue to stay open, despite Thursday's announcement by Gov. Hogan that three confirmed cases of the coronavirus had hit the county.

In a letter sent out to parents on Thursday evening, the school board announced that the decision was made with careful consideration from the state health department as well as Maryland's Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

"As we move forward, we are preparing for the possibility of school closures in the future should this become necessary," the letter stated. "We encourage all MCPS families to remain vigilant through this situation and consult your health provider if you are experiencing symptoms that you may believe are related to the coronavirus.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced that the three Montgomery Co. residents contracted the virus while traveling overseas and that the patients were identified as a married couple in their 70s and a woman in their 50s.

State officials have shared that they do not believe these individuals have had contact with MCPS students.

Parents are encouraged to continue to monitor their child's health and consult their health care providers if they experience any symptoms. The school district announced earlier in the week that they had begun making preparations for a curriculum to go digital if need be, providing students instructional activities online.

"MCPS has a plan in place to address continuity of operations and student learning should there be an outbreak in the state and in the county," the letter said. "The district also is meeting with all principals this week to review emergency preparedness procedures."

To check the status of the virus in your state, please see your state health department's websites:

