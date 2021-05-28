Where do you still need to wear a mask in DC, Maryland and Virginia?

Mask mandates have been lifted in much of the DMV, but some public places still require face coverings.

WASHINGTON — As of Friday, mask mandates have been lifted in most spaces across the DMV, as Prince George's County and Montgomery County were the final holdouts in the region. However, there are still some exceptions to this rule, as businesses and workplaces can implement their own policies requiring that face coverings must be worn on their premises.

So that got us thinking -- where do we still need to mask up when we head out the door?

Airports

No matter what your vaccination status, masks are still required for anyone at airports, including DCA, BWI and Dulles. Children under the age of two, or persons with medical conditions that prevent them from safely wearing a mask are exempt.

Capital One Arena

While other sporting venues around D.C., like Nats Park, have done away with mask mandates for fully vaccinated people, those attending a game at Capital One Arena will still need to mask up. Face coverings are required for anyone over the age of two at all times while inside Capital One Arena, except while actively eating or drinking in your designated seat.

Smithsonian Museums

Masks are required in indoor spaces for visitors ages two and older. Fully vaccinated visitors are not required to wear a mask while outdoors, and masks may be removed when eating or drinking in designated spaces.

DC Libraries

All Library staff and customers are required to wear masks inside, but children under the age of two are exempt.

Health care/ Child care facilities/ Schools/ Public transportation

In line with CDC guidance, DC, Maryland and Virginia are all still requiring masks in crowded indoor settings including day cares, hospitals, doctor's offices, K-12 public schools and while riding public transportation, such as metro or bus.



President Biden set a goal of having 70% of Americans receive at least one shot by July 4. In the DMV, numbers are trending ahead of the current national average (62%) with Maryland leading the way at 69.4%, D.C. at 67.5% and Virginia at 66.5%.

"I strongly urge any Virginian who is not yet vaccinated to do so—the vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your community from COVID-19," he wrote in a release. "The message is clear: vaccinations are how we put this pandemic in the rearview mirror and get back to being with the people we love and doing the things we have missed."