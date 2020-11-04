PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Masks or face coverings will be required at grocery stores, pharmacies and other retail establishments in Prince George's County starting Wednesday, April 15. Masks will also be required onboard the county's public transit system.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Saturday she will sign an executive order putting the rules in place.

“The safety and well-being of all Prince Georgians during this pandemic is my top priority," Alsobrooks said. "For the protection of employees who work in these establishments, as well as the customers who need these essential services, it is critical that each person does their part to cover their faces and minimize their exposure to others.”

The order will also require that grocery stores, pharmacies and large retailers promote social distancing inside and outside of the stores while customers wait.

“These steps will be critical to help us flatten the curve and prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Prince George’s County Health Officer Earnest Carter said. "We know there are people with the virus who are walking around and showing no symptoms, and these actions will prevent them from spreading it to others. Consider it an act of love.”

Prince George's County has the highest concentration of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maryland, with nearly 2,000 cases.

The order follows similar orders in D.C. and Montgomery County meant to slow the spread of the virus.

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wear a mask if you have to make an essential trip outside

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Reasons to leave your home under stay-at-home order:

Grocery store trips

Medical visits or trips to the pharmacy

Travel to your essential job

Exercise such as walks, hikes or bike rides

Commonly reported symptoms of COVID-19 infection include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Pneumonia

If you are sick or suspect you are infected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking the followings steps:

Stay home except to get medical care

Avoid public areas, including work or school

Avoid public transportation

Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home

Contact your doctor via telemedicine for more guidance

