Masks now required for passengers, employees at BWI Airport

LINTHICUM, Md. — Masks will now be required at Baltimore-Washington International Airport for both employees and passengers starting Friday at 5 p.m., officials announced.

The new mask requirement is for anyone age 5 and older at any location where members of the public are generally permitted.

“Our highest priority remains the health and safety of our customers and employees,” Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport said. “This important step will add further protection and assurance for everyone that uses the airport. The governor’s order enhances our broad efforts to help ensure a safe travel experience.”

Airport officials remind travelers to give themselves plenty of time when coming to the airport – stating that passengers should arrive two hours early for their flight.

In accordance with @GovLarryHogan’s Executive Order 20-07-29-01, face masks/coverings are required at all times throughout BWI Marshall Airport. This Executive Order takes effect this evening at 5pm. #MDOTsafety #COVID19 #safetravels https://t.co/COfAe9VWOT pic.twitter.com/rYhpBjgZFw — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) July 31, 2020

Passengers should also practice physical distancing, wash their hands or use hand sanitizer frequently and use a mobile boarding pass when possible.

Previously, face masks and coverings were only required in restaurants and shops in the airport and on planes.

Now, masks will be required around all points of the airport — including in terminals. Passengers are encouraged to bring their own masks but if they arrive without one, they can receive a free mask at the airport information desks.

Additionally, there are several airport concessions that will sell face masks as well as vending machines throughout the airport.

During Maryland’s COVID-19 State of Emergency, BWI Airport has implemented many health and safety initiatives, including enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures with a focus on high-touch surfaces.

Hand sanitizer dispensers have been placed throughout the terminal, protective barriers were installed at security checkpoints, airline ticket counters, and information desks, and physical distance markers were installed in high-traffic areas.