Gov. Northam: Masks mandatory inside all Virginia K-12 public schools

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam also signed House Bill 7001, providing $500 million to projects aiming to improve ventilation and air quality in public schools.

RICHMOND, Va. — In the midst of many Virginia school districts returning to in-person learning, the governor of the commonwealth has made his stance on masks crystal clear. Gov. Ralph Northam issued a Public Health Emergency Order Thursday requiring universal masking inside all K-12 public schools in the state.

“We all share the same goal of keeping our schools open and keeping our students safe," Northam said. "This Public Health Order makes it very clear that masks are required in all indoor K-12 settings, and Virginia expects all schools to comply."

The order falls in line with current CDC guidance recommending masking by all students (age 2 and older), staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. As of Aug. 10, the entire DMV region was either in the high or substantial COVID-19 community transmission classification, meaning the CDC would recommend indoor masking in all public locations, again regardless of vaccination status.



“The vast majority of school districts have chosen to follow the CDC and keep their school communities safe,” State Superintendent Dr. James Lane said. “Universal masking has worked in school settings across Virginia for the past year and a half, and it remains a critical part of our safety protocols."

Just Monday, the Fauquier County School Board voted to keep masks optional for students, faculty and staff when schools reopened on Wednesday.

Board member Duke Bland was the sole voice pushing for mandatory masking.

“We very rapidly moved from moderate to substantial to high,” he said, pointing to CDC data on the spread of COVID among children. “As of a week ago, 192 children with COVID-19 were admitted to hospitals each and every day,...46% had no preexisting conditions, and 416 ages 0 to 18 have died."

Board chairman Donna Grove, however, pushed to make masking voluntary.

"It is well documented that there are downsides to mask-wearing – especially for young children," she said to a wave of applause, according to the Fauquier Times. "Young children need to see facial expressions; they need to see the teacher forming words; they need to see smiles."