Prince George's County will require masks for employees in government buildings

The county will also soon require employees who go into the office to get vaccinated or be regularly tested for COVID-19.

LARGO, Md. — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Thursday that masks will be required inside all County government buildings for employees starting Friday at 5 p.m.

The county is also working on implementing new policies as the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to rise in the U.S. and state.

They will soon require employees who go into the office to get vaccinated or be regularly tested for COVID-19. Officials are working with the Office of Human Resources Management to draft criteria for its return-to-work plan.

“The new Delta variant is particularly concerning, and we are taking additional precautions in County Government to keep our employees safe at work,” said Alsobrooks. “The best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is by getting vaccinated, so we continue to encourage everyone who has not gotten vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.”



Prince George's County officials said the county will continue to monitor the COVID-19 rates and will provide additional details on public guidance soon.

A mask mandate has already been issued for all students, teachers and staff at Prince George's County Public Schools, regardless of vaccination status ahead of the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.