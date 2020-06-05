Maryland Board of Elections explains mail-in voting ahead of primary

The primary election, delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, will take place June 2.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland State Board of Elections has released a video outlining how to safely and securely vote by mail in Maryland’s June 2 primary election.

The election was originally scheduled to be held in April, but had to be pushed back to June because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The board says ballots have already begun arriving in mailboxes and should continue to arrive through mid-May.

The video includes:

Instructions for properly completing a ballot

Guidance on how to properly return a completed ballot, including additional documentation some voters may need to include in the return envelope

Instructions on how to check that your ballot has been received

Every eligible voter will automatically be mailed a ballot and no postage is required to return a ballot.

You can watch the video below:

