Vaccine seekers express frustrations as eligibility expands in Maryland

On Tuesday, Maryland opened up vaccinations to people as young as 16 if they have serious preexisting health conditions.

GREENBELT, Md. — A flood of new vaccine seekers reported frustrations Tuesday as they try for the first time to get appointments in Maryland.

The move to Group 2B eligibility is happening as virus numbers are trending up and causing a lot of concern, according to state health authorities.

“I need help for my son — 16 and asthma," wrote one hopeful mom on the Maryland Vaccine Hunters Facebook page as she struggled to find an appointment.

"I feel like a lot of people even from the first and second phases are not even vaccinated and now you're putting more people into the mix and that's just so much harder," reported vaccine seeker Bruna Castro as she tried unsuccessfully to secure an appointment.

Meanwhile, the state continues to expand its capacity to deliver vaccines.

Maryland is entering Phase 2B of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Tues. March 30. Marylanders eligible in Phase 1, Phase 2A and Phase 2B may now pre-register for an appointment at mass vaccination sites. Learn more at https://t.co/LJcb0IvJAC pic.twitter.com/Ocv1w44UoK — GoVAX Maryland (@GoVaxMD) March 29, 2021

Gov. Larry Hogan announced yet another mass vaccination site will be opening at the Greenbelt Metro Station in Prince George's County, and a mobile clinic will move into rural sections of the state.

State health authorities briefing Maryland's Senate Vaccine Oversight Workgroup Monday noted that the rush to vaccinate is coming as virus rates have begun to climb again.

“It's been climbing for over three and a half weeks and it's over 50% higher than it was March 3,” reported Mike Powell, the state's Chief Innovation Officer tasked with following virus data.

Sen. Clarence Lam, a Doctor from Howard County said he is worried … reopening may be happening too fast.

"All these increases have happened following the decision to open up,” Lam told the group.

Acting Maryland Health Secretary Dennis Schrader said Maryland is now pumping upward of 50, thousand doses a day into residents.

The State of Maryland is now exceeding an average of 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered daily. The state is reporting 55,044 new vaccinations—a record high for a Monday—and a total of 2,619,551 to date. #GoVAXMaryland pic.twitter.com/XzsLnghKZ9 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 30, 2021

Schrader predicts more than a half-million doses per week will be available by late spring and summer.

Gov. Larry Hogan continues to urge all Marylanders to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.