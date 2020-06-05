University of Maryland testing vaccine on COVID-19 patients developed by drug companies

The experimental vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNtech is being used on patients who have the COVID-19 coronavirus.

WASHINGTON — The very first patients in the state of Maryland got a COVID-19 vaccine injection at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

The experimental vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNtech is being used on patients who have the COVID-19 coronavirus. While it is still in the experimental stage, it is progress that health experts and government officials are looking for, as states look towards a path of reopening.

Gov. Larry Hogan broke the news about the vaccine testing during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Aside from his announcement about the vaccine testing, Hogan said that remdesivir doses have also been donated to Maryland. The doses are reportedly going to Prince George's County and Montgomery County, where the highest number of positive cases in the state have been seen.

Hogan said health officials are hoping that remdesivir will help with curving the coronavirus in Maryland, along with residents continuing social distancing.

The announcement by Hogan about the vaccine being used in Maryland came as he also announced that he would be allowing certain outdoor activities to resume starting May 7. This includes golfing, fishing, camping and tennis, as well as the reopening of state parks and beaches.