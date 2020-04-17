WASHINGTON — Unemployment claims have now reached levels not seen since the Great Depression. Here in the DMV hundreds of thousands of people continue to file each week which has created logjams on websites and phone lines.

WUSA9 talked about issues in D.C. and Virginia with claiming unemployment benefits. Maryland isn’t immune to those issues.

For some workers, if there is a glitch in your application, it can be weeks before its fixed and weeks before you get any money.

Donnavon Lalputan got laid off from the MGM Casino in mid-March. When asked about how the process for getting unemployment benefits has gone:

“It has been one of the most atrocious things I have ever faced,“ he said.

He applied for benefits weeks ago, but ran into a roadblock.

“I got a letter saying I am working, I was like, ‘wait what?! I am not working,’” he said.

Lalputan said he has been calling every day for weeks to get the problem fixed, but hasn’t spoke to a real person.

“I literally call them like it’s my job. I wake up, I stretch, and kind of roll around. Then at 7 a.m. on the dot -- at 6:58 -- I start calling,” he said.

“I have been doing that today for my whole day.”

The MGM’s HR department even reached out to the state for him, but with no luck either. It was a paperwork mistake on the state’s end, so why not just refile?

“I can’t refile a new one until I talk to someone on the phone! So the end all be all is talking to a physical person,” he said.

It is not liked the phone lines will get less jammed. This week 61,700 more Marylanders joined Donnavon in applying for unemployment benefits. It’s now been a month since he last worked.

“I am deeply concerned, OK, I am deeply concerned,” he said. “My situation isn’t as adverse as the majority of people going through it right now.”

It looks like all he can do is wake up each day and call.

