Reminiscing amid a pandemic: Maryland teens dream of what prom, graduation would have been like

From prom to graduation, a few Maryland teens got together to reminisce on what they will miss due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WASHINGTON — How was your high school prom and graduation? If it was a memorable experience, know that there are many local teens missing out on what is common American life — because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Four teens were caught on camera by WUSA9 reminiscing in the parking lot of Churchill High School in Potomac, Maryland on Saturday.

As the four senior girls practiced social distancing as they told photojournalist Dave Satchell that their prom was supposed to be that evening, and that instead of preparing for a memorable night, they are left thinking about all they will miss out on.

The girls said they were also discussing how graduation would be different and how some of them would be going off to college without being able to participate in some key senior activities in high school. No beach weekend, graduation parties and so much more.

Saturday was also a birthday for one of the girls, so the bonding moment, from a distance, included the singing of happy birthday.