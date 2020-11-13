Maryland sees 100% increase in COVID-19 cases among young people

Coronavirus cases among Marylanders ages 20-29 have jumped dramatically since November 1.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The number of coronavirus cases among Marylanders ages 20-29 has more than doubled since the beginning of the month – and state health officials are warning they are seeing a similarly concerning rise in hospitalizations among that age group as well.

The state’s coronavirus portal reported 352 new cases of the coronavirus among people age 20-29 on Friday – up 113% from the 165 cases reported in that age group on November 1.

Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles warning residents about the trend in the county’s coronavirus update on Thursday.

“One thing I want to emphasize is that they are starting to see a higher percentage of young people – young being defined as those under the age of 30 – showing up at the hospital and requiring hospitalization,” Gayles said. “That’s important to note, because I know throughout the pandemic the perception has been young people can get it, but they’re less likely to have symptoms and complications. Less likely doesn’t mean zero chance, and that’s the thing we want to emphasize for folks at home in terms of understanding and perceiving the risk that you may have in terms of activities that you may have moving forward.”

Statewide, Maryland has seen an alarming increase in hospitalizations over the past week. In just seven days, the state has had more than 300 new patients admitted to hospitals for treatment of the coronavirus – a 50% increase. As of Friday there were more than 900 people in the state of Maryland hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, including more than 200 on ventilators.

ICYMI: #Maryland is seeing an alarming rise in #coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the state. In the past week alone, more than 300 patients have been admitted the hospital for treatment of #COVID19 – a 50% increase in just seven days. pic.twitter.com/ZaANumYpIb — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) November 13, 2020

Friday also marked the state’s highest single-day case count to date, with 1,869 new cases reported. Maryland has been setting new record highs for its seven-day average each day for a week straight.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced earlier this week that the state would not be going back to Phase 1, but would be implementing new restrictions, like reducing indoor dining capacity from 75% to 50%.

In Montgomery County specifically, on Tuesday the Montgomery County Council unanimously passed an order on Tuesday reinstating new restrictions on gathering sizes and capacity limits in businesses. Those restrictions include: