PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — An employee with the Prince George's County Public Schools (PGCPS) district has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The news of the employee who is based at the Oxon Hill Staff Development Center was released by PGCPS after the Prince George’s County Health Department notified the district.

"The employee did not have contact with students and is receiving medical treatment. The Health Department has notified all employees who may have been in close contact with the individual and provided direct monitoring and guidance. I know that you join me in extending well-wishes and prayers for the employee’s recovery," said the school district's chief executive officer Monica Goldson.

While the district announced its employee tested positive for the virus, PGCPS also announced that is would be extending its student meal sites program that aims to combat hunger in students that are not getting much-needed meals while school is not being held in the classroom, due to the coronavirus.

Starting March 19, news sights will be seen at Calverton, Clinton Grove, Gladys Noon Spellman, Laurel, Lewisdale, Springhill Lake, Thomas S. Stone and Waldon Woods elementary schools, and Benjamin Stoddert, Kettering and Oxon Hill middle schools.

So far, PGCPS hasn't had a teacher test positive for the coronavirus, but other school districts in the DMV have.

Three Loudoun County, Virginia teachers have tested positive, plus one from Fairfax County.

RELATED: Maryland coronavirus updates: 2 coronavirus deaths reported, infant and teen test positive

RELATED: 3 Loudoun County school staff members test positive for coronavirus

RELATED: Fairfax Co. teacher creates website for students home during coronavirus outbreak

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.