Hogan: Maryland reports zero COVID-19 deaths for the first time since 2020

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland is reporting zero new COVID-19 deaths for the first time since October 18, 2020, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Sunday.

This new milestone comes as Gov. Hogan announced Tuesday that the COVID-19 State of Emergency and all restrictions will end on July 1.

During his weekly COVID-19 news conference, Hogan emphasized this means masks will no longer be required anywhere in the state, but businesses and schools, camps and child care facilities can still set their own policies.

The state continues to report a decrease in the 7-day positivity rate dropping below 1%, according to a statement released by Hogan's office. As of Sunday, Maryland's record low positivity rate reflects an 88% decrease since mid-April.

In Maryland, 50% of residents have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That means that more than three million Marylanders and more than 73% of the 18 years or older population have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The state is also reporting an 88% decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations since mid-April.

If you have not yet been vaccinated, get your shot as soon as possible: https://t.co/MjHeoZnfujhttps://t.co/b5D1vHv1mR — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 20, 2021