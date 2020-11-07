Four Maryland nursing homes fined for violating coronavirus testing requirements

The four nursing homes did not comply with Gov. Larry Hogan's order to report and test all residents and staff.

WASHINGTON — Four nursing homes in Maryland were fined for not complying with the state's coronavirus testing requirements this week, health officials said Thursday.

The four homes violated an executive order signed off by Gov. Larry Hogan in April, requiring all nursing home residents and staff to be tested for coronavirus.

Two nursing homes -- Stadium Place Nursing and Rehab Center in Baltimore and ManorCare Health Services in Adelphi -- were hit with $10,000 fines. The other two senior centers, Glen Burnie Health and Rehabilitation Center and Rockville's Potomac Valley Rehabilitation, were charged with $4,000 fines, a letter to facilities from Maryland

It is unclear why Stadium Place and ManorCare were fined more and what the specific areas of noncompliance were.

Hogan's executive order made Maryland one of the first in the country to mandate universal testing to all nursing home residents and staff. Under the order, employees who do test positive in the homes are asked to immediately self-quarantine, with "bridge teams" of health aides and Maryland nurses deployed to help facilities who may have staffing shortages.