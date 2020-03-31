CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — Pleasant View Nursing Home is dealing with a second death within its community. It is also now dealing with 77 senior residents that have the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to local health officials.

The nursing home in Carroll County, Maryland first reported one death and 66 positive cases over the weekend, and local officials shut off access to the facility.

16 of Pleasant View's residents have been hospitalized, and 18 have tested negative for coronavirus, according to the Carroll County Health Department.

"To ensure adequate support for patients who remain that the facility, the National Guard is deploying a medic unit to help assess all residents’ conditions and to determine which residents require a higher level of care," said the health department in its statement. "The Health Department will also provide additional medical staff to the facility beginning tomorrow (Tuesday)."

Maryland reported 1,413 positive cases of coronavirus in the state as of March 30. The state's deaths have doubled to 15, the state's Gov. Larry Hogan said in a news conference.

Hogan said there has been a 397 percent increase in just one week in coronavirus cases in Maryland. He believes Maryland could look like New York in the coming weeks and has declared the stay-at-home order for residents to take social distancing seriously.

RELATED: LIST: Here's what's open and closed in Maryland, and the reasons you're allowed to leave your house

RELATED: Gov. Hogan worries coronavirus could hit 'thousands' of facilities across Maryland

RELATED: Facing stay-at-home orders, Metro says it will close more stations and scale back service for a month

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.